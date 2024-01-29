Delta 9 and Beyond: Your Guide to THC Gummies

Ready to take the plunge and enter the mind-bending world of THC gummies? It’s actually not quite as simple as that. There are different types of THC, each of which is capable of delivering a different kind of THC experience for users. So, with that in mind, we’ve created an easy-to-follow gummy guide for THC users to help you find the chew that best suits your needs.

What Is THC?

Let’s start our gummy guide with a quick primer on THC, itself. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of two major cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, along with CBD. Cannabinoids are chemical compounds that the plant uses to ward off predatory insects and grazing animals, as well as protect the plant against the elements and attract pollinators.

Your body produces its own cannabinoids, called endocannabinoids, which are part of a cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system. This system helps the body to maintain homeostasis (balance), which affects a variety of functions, including sleep, memory, appetite, motor control, and many more.

THC and other cannabinoids interact with sensory receptors in the endocannabinoid system, producing intoxicating or psychoactive effects. That is to say, THC can get you high!

Are These Marijuana Gummies?

While the products we’re looking at today contain THC, they’re not made from marijuana (sorry, no weed gummies). The gummies we’re spotlighting are made with a low-THC form of cannabis, called hemp. Hemp cannabis products (under 0.3% THC) were made legal at the federal level with the passing of the 2018 US Farm Bill. But that doesn’t mean the gummies in question aren’t totally party-ready, as you’ll see shortly.

Why Gummies?

There are several reasons cannabis enthusiasts prefer THC gummies. First, as cannabis edibles, these gummies have longer lasting effects than THC vapes or sublingual oils. In fact, depending on the strength of your THC product and your own personal bioavailability factors (such as height, weight, and THC tolerance), you can enjoy the effects of THC edibles potentially for six to eight hours. And THC-infused gummies taste great, which is an advantage for these canna-chews over capsules.

Here’s a handy chart, comparing the effects of edibles versus other types of THC products.

Your THC Gummy Guide

Shopping for THC gummies seems pretty straightforward. One could easily assume delta 9 gummies are the only game in town. It’s pure THC, right? But there are several types of THC, which means there are multiple types of cannabis-infused gummies available to consumers.

Delta 9

Delta 9 THC is the big boi. The OG. It’s the cannabinoid one can generally expect to enjoy if a product is simply called, “THC gummies.” In the right quantities, delta 9 can deliver both euphoria, flourishes of creativity, and other uplifting effects—particularly when derived from sativa strains. Indicas lean more on a body high, with blissful relaxation. Either way, you’re in for a good time with D9 gummies.

There are several quality brands in the delta 9 THC gummy market. CBDfx, a leader in the CBD industry since 2014, has created a popular line of delta 9 THC products in recent years. Among these products is a potent collection of high-quality delta 9 THC gummies. All of CBDfx’s gummies are made with organic hemp and all-natural ingredients. Each of their products (CBD and THC) is backed by a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which is a third-party lab report that verifies the amount of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids in your gummies, as well as alerts you to the presence of any pesticides or other toxins. In short, a COA ensures the purity and potency of your product.

TRĒ House is the leading brand in recreational hemp products, including THC-infused gummies, syrups, vapes, and prerolls, as well as magic mushroom products. They also use only the highest quality hemp and ingredients, making their delta 9 gummies a must for any stash. TRĒ House’s THC gummy line includes three THC-only gummies, as well as blended gummies with other cannabinoids, including CBD, HHC, and delta 10 THC.

Delta 8 & Delta 10

TRĒ House offers a wide selection of both delta 8 gummies and delta 10 gummies. Delta 8 and delta 10 THC are isomers of delta 9 THC and have similar effects, albeit in differing intensities. Both have a euphoric buzz that’s similar to delta 9, but a bit more mellow. Of the two, delta 8 is generally considered the more powerful. But the thing to remember is that comparing these cannabinoids mg to mg isn’t always apples to apples when you’re looking at gummy products. A high-potency delta 8 product, like TRĒ House Blue Raspberry Delta 8 Gummies, can have so much D8 content that its effects are comparable to a proper delta 9 product.

THC-P & HHC

Like deltas 8 and 10, THC-P is a minor cannabinoid, meaning it only occurs in tiny amounts in cannabis. But THC-P’s effects are massive. It’s estimated that THC-P is 30 times more powerful than delta 9! So, you’ll understand if the milligrams on a THC-P product are comparably low. But rest assured, you’ll get baked as a cobbler. HHC is created by adding hydrogen molecules to delta 9. The result is a gentler THC, making it a great choice for mellow moods. Both make great additions to any stash, particularly if you like a little variety in your seshes.

Unsurprisingly, TRĒ House is the place to go for these less common cannabinoids. Their Tropic Mango THC-P Gummies combine THC-P with delta 8 and HHC, giving you a well-balanced head and body vibe. On the HHC side, TRĒ House offers a couple of blended HHC gummies, as well as a potent HHC-only offering.

Final Thoughts

No matter which gummies you choose, always insist on products made with organic hemp and natural ingredients. And make sure to shop with established brands, like CBDfx and TRĒ House, that provide a Certificate of Analysis to ensure you’re getting a pure and potent product every time. It also helps to shop for THC and CBD products from a retailer that understands the importance of carrying quality brands like these, such as CBD.co. At CBD.co, you’ll find a wide range of trusted brands and high-quality products. We hope your THC adventure is a safe and enjoyable one!