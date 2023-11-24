Imperial Extraction is Giving Away Free THC-A Diamond Prerolls

Imperial Extraction has finally made their transition from the west coast cannabis space to the rapidly growing hemp space. Imperial Extractions aims to leverage their extensive experience in cannabis to introduce their award-winning products to a wider audience.



To demonstrate this commitment, Imperial Extraction is giving away their new 2G THC-A Diamond Loaded Prerolls away for FREE! Just use code “IMPERIAL” at checkout with any order or subscription to receive your free, decadent preroll that is shipped directly to your door.

Imperial 2g Diamond Glass Tip THC-A Pre-Roll

Courtesy Imperial Extraction

Imperial Extraction pre-rolls come in three exotic strains: Cereal Milk, GMO Cookies, and LA King Kush. These legendary strains may be hard to choose between, but with Imperial Extracion’s top-shelf quality and bargain prices, there’s no reason not to stock up and try them all.

Why Are Imperial’s THC-A Pre-Rolls the First & Only Choice for Cannabis Connoisseurs?

12mm Reusable Glass Mouthpiece for an Enhanced Smoking Experience

1.5g of Top Shelf Flower

.5g of Pure THC-A Diamonds

3rd Party Lab Tested, Ensuring 30% THC-A and Safety

Less Than .3% THC

Upon exposure to heat or flame, THC-A undergoes decarboxylation, converting into THC, the renowned cannabinoid known for its intoxicating psychoactive effects similar to classic cannabis. Imperial’s pre-rolls, crafted from hemp flower, enable their enjoyment nationwide. Get yours today!

Imperial Vape Pods and Battery System

Courtesy Imperial Extraction

Imperial Extractions’ Pod System epitomizes their quest for excellence. Designed for royalty, the pod system offers a regal experience with each hit. These pods are crafted to the highest standards, reflecting the legendary quality and reliability that the California cannabis culture is known for.

Through numerous tests, Imperial has achieved the perfect balance between high performance and compact design. Imperial’s masterful blend of Live Resin, Delta-8, and THC-P truly captures the essence of the cannabis experience all packed into a single pod.

What Elevates Imperial’s Vape Pod System to be the New Industry Standard?

Imperial's Vape Pod Battery is engineered for with 3 high performance heating options, anti-clog durability features, a compact design that fits in the palm of your hand, and a rechargeable USB-C connection.

Imperial's THC-P Enhanced Live Resin Pods has been reported to feel five times stronger than regular THC.

THC-P bonds with the body's CB1 receptors with much greater affinity than THC, producing a more intense high.

If you go Imperial, you won’t ever have to worry about faulty batteries or leaky cartridges again. Their expertly engineered system is easy to use, recharges quickly, and is extremely durable. What’s not to love? You can try Imperial’s vapes in a variety of fan-favorite strains, including White Berry Runtz, Bacio Gelato, Grape Champagne, and a few other surprises. You’ll have to head to the Imperial Extraction website to check them all out!

Imperial Subscriptions, Leading with Simplicity and Accessibility

Courtesy Imperial Extraction

Imperial Extraction also makes it easy to keep your stash stocked with their monthly subscription services, so all you need to worry about is chilling out. Once you find your new favorite from Imperial’s suite of products, Imperial will send you regular two week or monthly deliveries of pre-rolls and vape pods shipped direct to your door.

Advantages of Imperial’s Subscription Service

Access to VIP subscription discounts .

. Benefit from convenient 24-hour shipping .

. Choose your own subscription deliveries, every 2 weeks or 4 weeks .

. Maintain a consistent supply without the worry of running low.

without the worry of running low. Enjoy the convenience of home delivery, eliminating the need for dispensary visits.

Imperial Extractions West Coast Roots

Courtesy Imperial Extraction

Imperial Extraction traces their roots back to the Northern California cultivation scene, a creative wild-west where many of the master breeders that originated today’s cannabis culture got their start. Imperial Extraction’s founders are driven by a passionate love for cannabis, a desire of unlocking the plant’s true potential, and the dream of sharing these epic strides with as many people as possible.

As Proposition 64 passed, and changed the game for California cannabis operators, Imperial decided to make a pivot out of California to hemp but they never lost their foundational roots to the scene that defined cannabis for a generation.

Why Are Imperial’s Products the Top Choice for Accessing Legal Cannabis?

Crafted by Experts – With their 16 years of cannabis experience, Imperial Extraction relentlessly engineers their products to align with their goals of giving every consumer a high end yet easy true-to-cannabis experience.

With their 16 years of cannabis experience, Imperial Extraction relentlessly engineers their products to align with their goals of giving every consumer a high end yet easy true-to-cannabis experience. Accessibility – Hemp-derived products are widely accessible in most US states, Europe, and South America.

Hemp-derived products are widely accessible in most US states, Europe, and South America. Safety – Additionally, all Imperial Extraction products are rigorously tested by a third-party lab due to their commitment of providing quality, safe, and potent products.

Weed lovers have a reason to celebrate, so don’t wait. Order from Imperial Extraction and get your free THC-A pre-roll today!

