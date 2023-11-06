The First 7 Gram Disposable

THCA vapes are becoming a top-selling product on the hemp market – and no wonder why, considering the fact that THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is the raw form of delta 9 THC, which happens to be legal, despite turning into THC as soon as it’s vaporized through a process known as decarboxylation.

Right now, you can find all kinds of THCA disposables in various strains, but there’s only one 7 gram disposable on the market right now, and that’s the 7 Gram THCA Disposable Vape from Binoid.

What’s the Big Deal with a 7 Gram Disposable Vape, Anyway?

Disposable vapes have become a staple of the hemp industry over the years, offering a discreet, convenient, pocket-friendly, and low-maintenance way to enjoy our favorite cannabinoids and terpenes. They’ve also gotten more advanced since the early days, offering more powerful batteries, preheat functions, and advanced coils than ever before, to provide maximum reliability, longevity, and general satisfaction.

Once upon a time, anything above a 1-gram disposable was considered very generous. But, now, Binoid has introduced a disposable that contains a whopping 7 grams of vape oil, so that you can really get the most out of a single device. It’s important to remember that the more vape oil a single disposable can hold, the more money you’ll save on disposables over time, as you won’t have to replace devices nearly as frequently.

The New 7 Gram Disposable Is Only Available at Binoid

With over 65,000 five star reviews on their website, Binoid is the largest online hemp brand in existence with a variety of awesome and unique products. We’re not surprised they came up with an insane product like this.

The inside scoop is Binoid has been hard at work for the last year developing this first-of-its-kind product, as no other brand has created a 7-gram disposable before. Through lots of research and development, they’ve established the perfect balance between high-capacity cartridge design, exceptional coil construction, and the use of a highly advanced, powerful battery, all while keeping the device portable and visually appealing.

The best part, you can try this awesome 7 Gram Disposable with the code HIGHTIMES30 for 30% off with fast and free shipping here. But first, let's take a look at what went into making this phenomenal product.

The Perfect Cannabinoid Combination

Binoid is well-known for their innovative cannabinoid blends, which are developed from a deep knowledge of the synergistic relationships that these compounds share with one another. This disposable, which comes in an array of must-try strains, offers two options: THCA + Delta 9P + Delta 9H, or a classic formula of THCA + HHC-P. Both blends are extremely powerful, so that you can get a profound high that’s euphoric and blissful, and can last for a couple of hours at a time.

Slushie-Inspired Strains

Like we said, this disposable comes in a variety of fantastic strains, and they all use slushie specific terpenes for each flavor. as this product line was inspired by slushie beverages and how refreshing slushie flavors are. Keep in mind that these disposables are also made with live resin, which, for those who don’t know, is a super potent and flavorful full-spectrum hemp extract that comes from flower that’s flash-frozen when fresh, rather than dry-cured, which is more standard.

The result is a higher trichome count, due to the preservation of the trichomes that coat the buds, and this allows for a much higher terpene concentration. Now, let’s take a look at the strains you can choose from.

Grape Slush: This grape-tasting sativa-dominant hybrid is a great social strain, since it can give you a case of the giggles, and make you feel giddy for hours on end.

This grape-tasting sativa-dominant hybrid is a great social strain, since it can give you a case of the giggles, and make you feel giddy for hours on end. Blueberry Slush: This delicious strain tastes just like sugary-sweet blueberries, and its powerful indica-heavy high can put you into a state of unmovable couchlock as your mind drifts away.

This delicious strain tastes just like sugary-sweet blueberries, and its powerful indica-heavy high can put you into a state of unmovable couchlock as your mind drifts away. Dew Drop: Also known as Lemon OG, this indica-dominant hybrid is delightful in its zesty citrus taste, and it can offer a sense of deep peace throughout the body and mind.

Also known as Lemon OG, this indica-dominant hybrid is delightful in its zesty citrus taste, and it can offer a sense of deep peace throughout the body and mind. Strawberry Slush: This indica-dominant hybrid that is beloved for its fresh strawberry taste, and its balanced high that can be both relaxing and clear-minded, brushing negativity out of your awareness.

This indica-dominant hybrid that is beloved for its fresh strawberry taste, and its balanced high that can be both relaxing and clear-minded, brushing negativity out of your awareness. Pina Colada: Living up to its namesake in terms of its flavor, Pina Colada is a 50/50 hybrid that delivers more sativa-like effects, producing a rush of creative energy and cerebral euphoria.

Living up to its namesake in terms of its flavor, Pina Colada is a 50/50 hybrid that delivers more sativa-like effects, producing a rush of creative energy and cerebral euphoria. Blue Razz: Blue Razz offers an indica-leaning profile and the taste of sweet and sour berries, all while its balanced high can uplift your mood yet put your worries at ease.

The Most Advanced THC Vape Device Technology Yet

A big part of Binoid’s development stage was coming up with a disposable that prevents both leaks and clogs – two issues that commonly plague disposables, especially when they’re larger in size and are more likely to run into problems with repeated use.

The BFV was specifically tested with Binoid’s potent and loved hemp-derived distillates for over 6 months, and this brand new device will not clog, thanks to innovative pre-heating. They also ensured that the Binoid BFV 7 gram disposable will not leak. This device lasts to the last gram based on their customer reviews so far. The 7 gram has the biggest THC vape battery in history, with a 400mAH battery, and a 0.8ohm ceramic coil.

The BFV hits super smooth and it stands out as a low cost option for many users to try. Pro Tip: The secret to using larger disposables like this is not to do blinkers, and instead puff it on the preheat mode. That keeps it smooth and helps prevent clogging.

A Gorgeous New Look

This pocket-friendly, super ergonomic device scores some major points in the aesthetics department, and that’s never something to scoff at, as it shows off the brand’s attention to detail. We love the uniquely futuristic vibes we get from this device, with a sleek yet bold design that is super pleasing to the eye. This slushie looking vape is awesome to look at, and easy to hold.

The Quality and Safety Levels You’ve Come to Expect

As always, Binoid has really made a point to assure customers that the quality and safety of this line of devices is on point. The vape oils have all undergone strict third-party testing via a state-licensed testing laboratory, to provide buyers with objective information about the purity, potency, legal compliance, and chemical compositions of the hemp extracts that they’re going to be vaping. The devices themselves are made with safe and durable materials and hardware.

The Best Value For The Best Disposable

The bottom line is that Binoid’s 7 gram disposables use reliable technology to provide lots and lots of vaping satisfaction – again, with 7 whole grams, in this case – and at the same time, ensure that customers won’t run into any hiccups, or barely have to lift a finger to get their dose of fresh and powerful cannabinoids and terpenes. Not only that, but the value of this 7 gram disposable can not be understated, as it is the lowest cost per gram of any vape in the entire market.

Try the Very First 7 Gram Disposable Today!

The 7 Gram THCA Disposable at Binoid has got it all – a staggering amount of vape oil, a fantastic choice of unique slush strains, powerful cannabinoid blends, and live resin, to offer superior flavor and effectiveness with every puff – all packaged into one super user-friendly and portable vaping system, designed with the best hardware available to the industry.

If you’re ready to get your slush on, go through the selection of strains and get your hands on this exciting new development in the hemp industry today! The best part, you can try this awesome 7 Gram Disposable with code HIGHTIMES30 for 30% off with fast and free shipping here.