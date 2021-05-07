What Is Delta-10? Learn All About An Interesting Compound

You may be familiar with Delta-9 THC, and possibly even Delta-8 THC, but what is Delta-10? This industry-leading innovation is another Hemp-derived concentrate coming soon to Delta Effex. You may think that you have an idea about Delta-10 THC, but we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about the newest product coming to Delta Effex.

What is Delta-10 THC?

So exactly what is Delta-10? Delta-10 is a powerful cannabinoid that is native to hemp and cannabis. It’s very similar to Delta-8 THC in the way it’s used; the THC is extracted from the plant, then the Delta-10 is isolated and made into a distillate. That distillate is then added during the creation of products and features less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC. There is almost no Delta-9 THC in hemp and substantially less Delta-10. This is what makes it so intriguing—and it’s also why it’s starting to garner tons of attention from the people.

Can Delta-10 THC Get You High?

One significant takeaway is that Delta-10 THC is psychoactive—or, in other words, it can get you high. Despite the fact that it does contain a small amount of THC, it has under 0.03% of Delta-9 THC, the chemical component that is typically found in marijuana.

Delta-10 THC’s psychoactive effect can be described as an alternate kind of high. This is in part due to where the double bond is located in its chemical structure. Delta-8’s double bond is located in the 8th carbon, Delta-9 in the 9th carbon, and Delta-10 in the 10th carbon. This variation in the chemical composition allows for different effects and experiences.

You can consider it to be similar to a Sativa strain that is designed to lift your state of mind, creativity, and sharpness. Also, it doesn’t appear to trigger an intense high when contrasted with Delta-9 THC. Despite the fact that it’s a less potent type of THC, it does possess the strength to get you lifted. Many users have reported similar experiences with Delta-8, however, it does depend on your history with THC and your tolerance levels.

Delta-10 THC Products To Try

Now that you understand the framework of Delta-10, you’re ready to discover Delta-10 products that are similar to those with Delta-8 THC. If you’ve ever tried Delta-8 THC, you would probably know that both Delta-8 and Delta-10 are extracts that are both made into distillates. With that being said, you might be excited to know that tinctures, cartridges, and infused edibles are often available with Delta-10 THC.

Overall, CBD still holds the title for the most diverse types of products that are available. This could be due to the fact that hemp naturally has a high amount of CBD while at the same time produces low amounts of THC and its variants. Nonetheless, that’s not taking anything away from the interest building up around the topic of Delta-10 THC.

The most popular way that people use Delta-10 THC is vaping. This can include anything from Delta 10 Cartridges to Delta 10 Disposable Pens. However, people who typically don’t enjoy vaping often partake in tinctures or edibles. These methods are also fairly popular because of their simplicity and efficiency. There are also other products like Delta-10 Flower, which is industrial hemp that has been covered with Delta-10 THC distillate.

One thing that is worth noting is that Delta-10 THC has a faster absorption rate when vaped. This is because it doesn’t have to wait for your body to metabolize the Delta-10—it goes straight into your system when vaped and allows for much faster absorption into your body.

Courtesy of Delta Effex

Drug Tests & Delta-10 THC

When taking Delta-10 THC, it’s important to understand that Delta-10 is a type of THC, despite the fact that it’s not typically viewed as marijuana. What you’ll typically find is that most drug tests are searching for any form of THC in your system. Standard drug tests normally don’t test for only Delta-9 THC, which is the type of THC that is found to be unlawful on a federal level. So, you should probably continue with caution in case you are subject to frequent drug tests. In other words, yes—you can fail a drug test if you’re using Delta-10 THC.

This is important because many people are unaware that you can actually fail a drug test even if you use CBD. This is why Delta Effex believes so strongly in trustworthy, efficient 3rd party lab results. You’re able to find out what your product has been tested for, as well as the potency of each batch. This is because a product can either have very low traces of THC or can be found to be undetectable. Therefore, Delta-10, Delta-8, or any other form of THC can have low, non-detectable amounts of CBD.

Where To Get Delta-10 THC

If you’re looking for something that can get you high, but not something as potent as marijuana, then you should definitely check out Delta-10 THC! If you have experience with Delta-8 THC or Delta-9 THC, you’ll probably love how similar, yet different, Delta-10 is. Some important things to remember is that it’s psychoactive, the products are very similar to Delta-8, and chances are you will fail a drug test.

Right now, Delta Effex just launched its brand new Delta-10 THC line, called the Euphorica Collection, and it’s set to become one of the leading brands when it comes to Delta-10 THC. They’ve already established a strong presence when it comes to Delta-8 THC, so you just might be excited to try out their new Delta-10 line. You can find their products online at www.DeltaEffex.com, as long as your state permits the sale of Delta-10 THC.