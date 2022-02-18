Just Announced – High Times Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice 2022

The High Times Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice 2022 will be a massive competition that will celebrate cannabis in the Rocky Mountain state.

“Colorado is one of the pioneers of the cannabis industry, bringing legal medical cannabis to the State as early as 2000,” said Mark Kazinec, High Times Director, Competitions & Events. “Once it went recreational in 2012, High Times hosted the first-ever Cannabis Cup in Colorado in 2013, and it was a huge hit. People still talk about it today.

“We launched the first People’s Choice Cup in Colorado in 2020, and we’re thrilled to return in 2022 to see how Colorado has stepped up their game in the past two years.”

High Times hand-selects retail partners in Colorado, like Rocky Mountain High, to give them exclusive access to the Judge Kits.

“With a limited number of kits in each State, people line up outside of our partner shops to be the first ones to get their hands on these products,” said Kazinec. “When you’re a loyal customer to one of our retailer partners, you deserve early access. We deliver just that, and we expect these loyalty members to put their hearts and souls into judging the kits, just as the competitors did when creating these products for the competition.”

Kits go on-sale the weekend of June 4 at select stores across Colorado. Find more info at CannabisCup.com and Sign up for Judging updates at CannabisCup.com/preregister. May the best products win!

Estimated Timeline:

May 23-25: Product submissions due in Denver, CO

Saturday, June 4: Retailer Loyalty Member On-Sale

Sunday, June 5: General Public on-sale!

Sunday, August 7: Judging deadline

Sunday, August 21: Winners announced via digital Awards Show

Entry Categories – all must be (MED-Licensed Adult-Use):

Indica Flower (2 entries Max per Company) Sativa Flower (2 entries Max per Company) Hybrid Flower (2 entries Max per Company) Pre-Rolls (2 entries Max per Company) Infused Pre-Rolls (1 entries Max per Company) Solvent Concentrates (1 entries Max per Company) Non-Solvent Concentrates (1 entries Max per Company) Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (1 entries Max per Company) Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (1 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Gummies (1 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Chocolates & Baked Goods (1 entries Max per Company) Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (2 Entries Max per Company)

Entry Requirements:

Flower: (228) 1-gram samples. We will not accept any 3.5-gram entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) samples: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2g flower-only each; Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 1g concentrate equivalency each. (1g flower = 0.285g concentrates; 1g flower +0.5g concentrate pre-roll = 0.285 concentrates + 0.5g concentrates = 0.785g concentrates

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) 0.5-gram samples. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Batteries required for Carts.

Edibles: (100) samples with 100mg THC max

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) samples with 1,000mg THC max

Entry Pricing:

1 entry: $500

2 entries: $250 each, for a total of $500

3 or more entries: Fees will be waived