Just Announced – High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice 2022

The High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice 2022 will be the largest competition held in SoCal in history, with more than 2,200 judge kits and 12 categories.

High Times Cannabis Cups have a long legacy of success in the state of California, and this upcoming People’s Choice event is no exception.

“High Times has hosted the coveted Cannabis Cups in California for many, many years, bringing together cannabis enthusiasts from all over the country and awarding the best products in The Golden State,” said Mark Kazinec, High Times Director, Competitions & Events.

“For People’s Choice Cups, this marks only the second-ever Cup where judging is open to everyone in the Southern California region, bringing in a wider and more diverse pool of judges to crown the best of California. Just last year, we saw hundreds of entries across 10 categories with more diverse strains and products than ever before.

“Connected, Green Dragon, and Sovereign reigned supreme in the flower categories and will be ones to top this year, while Kiva and TONIK proved to be the most effective and delicious edibles amongst the state’s competition. We’re very excited to see legacy brands and new brands alike enter their best for this year’s Cup, with new categories added to the mix.”

California is known as one of the hotbeds in the U.S. for legal weed, even after so many have followed in the legalization footsteps, and the state’s offerings drive this point home.

“In my humble opinion, California still holds the crown for the leader in cannabis in the United States,” Kazinec added. “From Humboldt to Palm Desert, there are so many talented cultivators and processors, and we aim to provide the opportunity for judges to help determine who truly has the best products in various diverse categories that suit consumer tastes.”

For those who are interested in participating as a Judge, be sure to mark your calendars. Judge kits go on-sale May 13 for Loyalty Members and May 14 for General public via High Times Delivery and Retail channels.

We wish the best of luck to all participants!

SoCal Entry Categories:

Indica Flower (3 entries Max per Company) Sativa Flower (3 entries Max per Company) Hybrid Flower (3 entries Max per Company) Pre-Rolls (2 entries Max per Company) Infused Pre-Rolls (1 entries Max per Company) Solvent Concentrates (2 entries Max per Company) Non-Solvent Concentrates (2 entries Max per Company) Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries Max per Company) (Category may split) Edibles: Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Non-Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) Edibles: Beverages (2 entries Max per Company) Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (3 Entries Max per Company)

Entry Requirements:

Flower: (228) 1-gram samples. We will not accept any 3.5-gram entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) samples: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2g flower-only each; Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 3g flower or 1g concentrate equivalency each.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) 0.5-gram samples. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Batteries required for carts.

Edibles: (100) samples with 100mg THC max

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) samples with 500mg THC max

Entry Pricing:

1 entry: $500

2 entries: $250 each, for a total of $500

3 or more entries: Fees will be waived

www.cannabiscup.com