The High Times Cannabis Cup Oklahoma 2024 Returns

Oklahomans, get ready to prepare your body, mind, and soul to take part in the High Times Cannabis Cup! We’re thrilled to highlight some of Oklahoma’s best products that have proven to be reliable and potent medicine for patients across the state. We’re not hiring cannasseurs to do the job though—that responsibility is reserved for judges everywhere to determine. We’ve included a variety of information for competitors and judges to know about what to expect for this year’s cup.

COMPETITORS

If you are a licensed business owner interested in participating, the timeframe for submissions is coming up this summer between July 8-10. It only costs $1 (non-refundable) to reserve your spot as a competitor! But keep in mind that there is a $250 per cancellation if you later decide not to participate. Also, requirements vary from product, so please keep this in mind when preparing to submit:

Entry Requirements:

Indica, Sativa, Hybrid Flower: (300) 1g samples Pre-Rolls: (300) 2g max each Concentrates & Vapes: (300) .5g samples Non-Solvent Concentrates: (300) .5g samples Edibles: (200) samples Topicals+Tinctures+Capsules: (300) samples

JUDGES

Judges, mark your calendars for July 19, which is the first day that cup kits will go on sale with our intake partner and retail partners, all of which will be announced soon. The judging portal will be open between July 19-October 11, leaving plenty of time for judges to meticulously review each product in their kit. Brands receive a report of all judges scores and comments after the awards have concluded, so your voice as a judge is immensely important.

Check out the following entry categories to see what exciting products you’ll be able to choose from.

Entry Categories:

Indica Flower Sativa Flower Hybrid Flower Pre-Rolls Infused Pre-Rolls Sativa Concentrates Indica Concentrates Non-Solvent Concentrates Sativa Vape Pens Indica Vape Pens Edibles: Gummies Edibles: Non-Gummies Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules Hemp-Derived CBD

THE AWARDS

Once all is said and done, it’s time to get pumped for a digital awards show on Facebook on October 20 (all dates are subject to change). This conclusion to another year celebrating Oklahoman cannabis is the best way to hear about each and every brand and product that participated.

MAKING CUP HISTORY

Oklahoma legalized medical cannabis in June 2018 when voters approved of State Question 788. Since then many changes have been made to the cannabis industry, including an ongoing moratorium on new licenses until at least 2026. For this reason, it’s more important than ever to support our local licensed and operating cannabis businesses.

Times change, but there’s always going to be top shelf cannabis products worth trying out. Our first introduction of the High Times Cannabis Cup in Oklahoma was in 2019 and featured 16 categories. Back then, strains such as Forbidden Fruit, Tropicana Cookies, and Gelato Cake were all the rage, with concentrate winners made from Grape Ape, Oklahoma Mimosa, Fruity Pebbles, and Purple Punch.

After the pandemic, we began to harness the power of the people to judge their own products with our first High Times Cannabis Cup Oklahoma: People’s Choice Edition 2020. Winning strains included Garlic Breath, Biscotti, Lilac Diesel, with equally prominent Garlic Breath wins in concentrates as well, among many other great products.

The High Times Cannabis Cup Oklahoma: People’s Choice Edition 2021 followed up with another great year, and strain wins from the popular Wedding Crasher, Gelato, Sunset Runtz, Mimosa, Strawberry Banana, and concentrates dominated through Amnesia Haze diamonds, Peanut Butter Breath live resin, SK Smash live rosin batter, and so much more.