High Times Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition Headed To Northern California

High Times, the most recognized name in cannabis, announced on Friday that its signature series of cannabis competitions is headed to Northern California. Officially dubbed the High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: People’s Choice 2021, the event is slated to kick off in June with winners of the coveted trophies announced in August.

The competition aims to find California’s best cannabis products in a wide range of categories, as judged by the consumers of Northern California. This is the first time judging is open to the Northern California public, promising to field the largest pool of judges the area has ever seen. The High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: People’s Choice 2021 is produced with the support of Presenting Sponsor Traditional, Silver Sponsors Phinest Cannabis and Lift Tickets, and Bronze Sponsor Caliva.

Winners will be crowned in 12 different categories of cannabis products including indica flower; sativa flower; hybrid flower; sungrown flower; pre-rolls; solvent concentrates; solventless concentrates; vape pens and cartridges; edibles: gummies, edibles: non-gummies; edibles: beverages; and topicals, tinctures, and capsules.

Details For Competitors And Judges

Entries will be accepted from competitors June 16 through 18 in Sacramento at Natura, the Official Intake Sponsor for the competition. Entry requirements include 228 1-gram samples of flower; 228 pre-rolls; 228 half-gram samples of concentrates; 60 edibles; and 60 topicals, tinctures, or capsules. Entries for vape pens and cartridges have already sold out and High Times is unable to accept additional competitors for these categories. This Cannabis Cup is a Recreational Cup only. All products must be licensed by the BCC/CDPH and adhere to state and local regulations. Further details provided upon confirmation.

Judging kits for the High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: People’s Choice 2021 will be available beginning on June 25 through High Times Delivery and High Times NorCal retail stores including High Times Oakport, Synergy, and 530 Cannabis. The judging period continues through August 23, with winners honored at a digital awards show to be streamed on Facebook Live on Sunday, August 29 at 4:20 p.m. PDT.

High Times Cannabis Cups Go Virtual

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting limits placed on public gatherings, High Times announced in March of last year that it was taking its legendary series of cannabis competitions online and into consumers’ homes. The inaugural High Times Hemp Cup, which had been scheduled to take place as a traditional in-person event in Austin, Texas, was instead held online on April 4, 2020, recognizing winners in eight categories.

The events continued through 2020, making additional stops in Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Oregon. Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition were announced on February 28.

The High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice will launch on April 20, followed by an awards ceremony for the winners on June 20. The High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition is slated for June 2021, with winners announced on August 15. In December 2020, the first-ever nationwide High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition was announced, with judging kits now available by mail for judges across the country and winners scheduled to be announced on May 9.

Visit the High Times Cannabis Cup website for more information.